'It's a Premature Delivery': Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim Welcome a Baby Boy

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim welcome a baby boy.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actors Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are now parents to a baby boy. The couple welcomed their first child on Wednesday, 21 July. Taking to social media, Shoaib shared the good news with fans.
The new dad wrote on his Instagram story, "Alhamdulillah today 21st June 2023 early morning we are blessed with a baby boy. Its a premature delivery nothing much to worry. Keep us in yours prayers."
Here, have a look:
A screengrab of Shoaib's Instagram story.
As per reports, Dipika and Shoaib were expecting the delivery of their child in July. Dipika has been very vocal about her pregnancy journey on social media and has also talked about it in several YouTube vlogs.
The couple first announced the news of their pregnancy in January this year.
Shoaib and Dipika have worked together on the show Sasural Simar Ka. Dipika played the titular character in the daily soap. However, she left the show after her brief appearance in the second season.
