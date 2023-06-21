'It's a Premature Delivery': Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim Welcome a Baby Boy

Actors Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are now parents to a baby boy. The couple welcomed their first child on Wednesday, 21 July. Taking to social media, Shoaib shared the good news with fans.

The new dad wrote on his Instagram story, "Alhamdulillah today 21st June 2023 early morning we are blessed with a baby boy. Its a premature delivery nothing much to worry. Keep us in yours prayers."