You’re Giving Me News About My Life: Dipika Kakar Refutes Pregnancy Rumours

Actor Dipika Kakar refuted pregnancy rumours during a media interaction at a Mumbai hotel, where she was attending the launch of a sweet shop.

When asked if she was expecting her first child with husband Shoaib Ibrahim, she laughed it off, and said, "Really? Meri life ke baare mein aap mujhe khush khabri de rahe ho (You are giving me the good news of my life) Wow!!”

Dipika and actor Shoaib Ibrahim got married in 2018. In July, Dipika shared a picture with Ibrahim on Instagram on Eid with the caption, “I got my Eidi. Eid Mubarak Everyone."