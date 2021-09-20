You’re Giving Me News About My Life: Dipika Kakar Refutes Pregnancy Rumours

Actor Dipika Kakar with husband Shoaib Ibrahim.
Actor Dipika Kakar refuted pregnancy rumours during a media interaction at a Mumbai hotel, where she was attending the launch of a sweet shop.
When asked if she was expecting her first child with husband Shoaib Ibrahim, she laughed it off, and said, "Really? Meri life ke baare mein aap mujhe khush khabri de rahe ho (You are giving me the good news of my life) Wow!!”
Dipika and actor Shoaib Ibrahim got married in 2018. In July, Dipika shared a picture with Ibrahim on Instagram on Eid with the caption, “I got my Eidi. Eid Mubarak Everyone."
Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar worked together on the show Sasural Simar Ka. She briefly appeared in the second season as well but left soon. On her YouTube channel, she addressed her exit from the show
She was briefly seen in the second season, Sasural Simar Ka 2, earlier this year but left in two months. She later issued a clarification about her exit in a video shared on her YouTube channel, and said, "My track was always going to be this long only. When Rashmi (Producer) ma’am called me, it was already decided and she was clear with me from day one. She told me that she needs me for around two to two-and-a-half months. I was more than happy to do it."
