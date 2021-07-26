Shoaib Ibrahim’s Father Admitted in ICU After Brain Stroke: Need Your Prayers
Shoaib Ibrahim and wife Dipika Kakar asked their fans to pray for Shoaib's father's recovery.
Actor Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar asked their fans to pray for Shoaib’s father who has been hospitalised after suffering a brain stroke. On his Instagram stories, Shoaib asked his fans to pray for his father’s speedy recovery.
“Need you Prayers & strength once again!! Papa has had a brain stroke today morning and is in the ICU presently!! Please please aap sab dua kijiyega ki Allah unhe theek kar dein (Please pray for his recovery),” he wrote. Dipika Kakar reshared the story.
Shoaib’s father underwent surgery in February this year and was under observation for a while. After his recovery, Shoaib had shared the news on his Instagram story, thanking everyone for the prayers and love.
“Inshallah do din mein chalne bhi lagenge. Aap Sab ki duaon ka bahut bahut shukriya (By God's grace, he may also start walking in two days. Thank you for your prayers.)” he’d added.
Shoaib made his television debut with Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein. He then went on to star in Sasural Simar Ka, where he also met Dipika. They started dating and tied the knot in 2018.
