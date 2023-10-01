Actor Vishal's CBFC Bribery Accusations Lead to Official Probe; CBFC Responds

The Indian government has launched an "immediate inquiry" into Tamil actor Vishal's claims that he had to pay Rs 6.5 lakh to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for certifying the Hindi version of his Tamil film, "Mark Antony."

Vishal's allegations of bribery against the CBFC's Mumbai office were made on social media the same day the Hindi version of the film was released in theaters. His post included details of payments to alleged middlemen who sought bribes for the certification.

Vishal also called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde to investigate.