Cauvery Row: Kannada Activists Disrupt Actor Siddharth’s 'Chithha' Press Event

In continuation of the report, the actor was interacting with the members of the media, when a few men walked in and asked him to leave. They also told the organisers to end the event to show solidarity with the ongoing Cauvery protest. They said, "When the Kannada Film Chamber itself has extended support to the bandh, how can you hold a film-related event?”

The actor continued to interact with the media, seemingly unfazed.

However, they continued to say, "We have been fighting for the last 15 days. While our water is being sent to Tamil Nadu, is it right for a Tamil actor to come and promote his film here?"

Owing to the pressure, Siddharth thanked the reporters and walked out of the press conference right after.

For the unversed, several pro-Kannada organisations and farmer groups have called for Karnataka Bandh in protest against releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu on 29 September.