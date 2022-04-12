Grew Up in a Household That Worships All Faiths; I Teach My Kids The Same: Vijay

When Nelson expressed his apprehension regarding asking about Vijay's personal relationship with his father, filmmaker S. A. Chandrasekhar, the latter comforted him by saying that there was no need to hesitate. Vijay said that as a son he understands his father better when he became a dad.

“The only difference between God and a father is, we can’t see God but we can see our father”.

Nelson also asked about Vijay not reacting much to things. To which Vijay responded saying that he too gets angry at times, but he doesn't react. He added that most bad decisions in life are taken when one is angry or emotional. “Take it easy, make it easy”, is Vijay's mantra.