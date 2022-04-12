Grew Up in a Household That Worships All Faiths; I Teach My Kids The Same: Vijay

Vijay and Nelson Dilipkumar Interview for Beast
Photo courtesy : Twitter
The most anticipated release of the year, Vijay-starrer Beast, is all set to release on 13 April. On Sunday, Vijay gave an interview to Sun TV after 10 years. The film’s director, Nelson Dilipkumar, interviewed the actor himself, and it has been trending since then.
Vijay’s fans had a ball getting to know about his professional and, most importantly, his personal life after a decade-long wait.
Here are some excerpts from the 48-minute-long interview:
Nelson started the interview with a question - ”Why don’t you give media interviews? Is it because of your packed schedule?”
To which Vijay replied that availability of time was never a problem. He recounted how one of his interviews, that he had given around 10 years back, misconstrued his words, creating a false impression that he was very harsh as a person. While Vijay added that he tried explaining to his loved ones that those weren't his words, he expressed that it was really difficult to break the misconception. Vijay said that this was the reason he has stayed away from interviews since then.
The actor addressed speculations about him entering politics. Like Vijay's fans, Nelson also got curious and asked about whether his transformation from ‘Ilaiyathalapthy’ (young commander) to ‘Thalapathy’ (commander) will reciprocate in his transformation from Thalapathy to Thalaivan (Leader).
To which, Vijay said that it all depends on his fan’s expectations.
Nelson also asked why Vijay chose to ride a bicycle to the polling booth in 2021 to cast his vote, despite owning many cars. The media had then interpreted the move as Vijay's stand against fuel price hike.
Vijay emphasised that there was no political agenda behind it and that he took the cycle because polling station was a stone’s throw from his home. ”I was reminded of my son and decided to use it (cycle). But that became an issue”.
Nelson recalled how Vijay visited a church while shooting in Georgia and asked about his religious beliefs. The actor replied,
When Nelson expressed his apprehension regarding asking about Vijay's personal relationship with his father, filmmaker S. A. Chandrasekhar, the latter comforted him by saying that there was no need to hesitate. Vijay said that as a son he understands his father better when he became a dad.
“The only difference between God and a father is, we can’t see God but we can see our father”.
Nelson also asked about Vijay not reacting much to things. To which Vijay responded saying that he too gets angry at times, but he doesn't react. He added that most bad decisions in life are taken when one is angry or emotional. “Take it easy, make it easy”, is Vijay's mantra.
When asked to give an advice to his fans, Vijay cheekily said he doesn't want to escape this question by calling himself ‘not a big shot to give any advice’.
Giving an example, Vijay said cricket players aim to hit a six in every ball when they are batting and try to catch every ball when they are fielding. Likewise, he explained, our goal should be to play on the ground and cheer for a player, not just critique them.
“Adicha sixer, pudicha catch” (If you hit, go for a six and if you dive, dive for a catch). If you like it, then take it. If you don't like it, then leave it, just a free advice”.
Vijay wrapped the interview with his famous 'Kutty story' (motivational tale). "One day, a football asked a flute why people kick it and kiss the flute, even though both carry air. The flute answered that while the football holds the air within, the flute passes it as music. So let's try to be the flute”.
