Tunisha Sharma Death Case: Sheezan Khan's Bail Plea Adjourned Till 11 January

Sheezan Khan's bail plea over allegations of abetment of suicide was adjourned by the Vasai Court till 11 January
Actor Sheezan Khan's bail plea over allegations of abetment of suicide in his co-star Tunisha Sharma's death case was adjourned by the Vasai Court till 11 January, according to a report by ANI. Earlier, a court in Maharashtra’s Palghar district had adjourned the hearing of his bail application till 9 January.
According to the same report, Tunisha's family advocate Tarun Sharma stated: "We have asked for another date further & we'll be keeping our perspective in the court on January 11."
Sheezan's family had claimed on 2 January, that he was falsely being implicated in the case by the late actor's mother. Sheezan's mother and his two sisters claimed that Tunisha was "like their family member". They also alleged that her mother used to force her to work even as she wanted to enjoy life.
Tunisha was found dead on the sets of her show, Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, near Vasai in Maharashtra. Tunisha and Sheezan were working on their show when she was found dead. The two were earlier in a relationship and are said to have broken up recently.
