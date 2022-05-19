Taapsee Pannu Gushes About Partner Mathias Boe, India's Thomas Cup Doubles Coach

"I think one thing he always says about them is that they have it in them to make it to the top. I remember when he used to play with Chirag in Mumbai, he used to say he was good. I think at that time, Chirag was way younger than what he is right now. I used to always ask him if the practice was worth it, because he was probably World No 1 around that time and he used to play with Chirag to stay in competition mode. He used to say Chirag was good back then too," Taapsee said, sharing a little insight into Mathias' relationship with his young wards.

"He always felt they were just unlucky at the Olympics. He was very confident of them, and still is. Whenever I spoke to him, in between Thomas Cup matches, and would ask him what he thinks about the next match. He was always confident about the doubles pair. He would say Satwik and Chirag have got it, they will win. Even when they were up against the Indonesian air combination of World Nos 1 and 2, Kevin and Ehsan," Taapsee told The Quint.