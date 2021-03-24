Sanjay Dutt Receives First Dose of Coronavirus Vaccine, Shares Pic

Sanjay Dutt receives the COVID vaccine
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Actor Sanjay Dutt received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday, 23 March. He took to Twitter to share a picture of himself at the vaccination centre and wrote, "Received my first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine today at the BKC vaccine center. I want to congratulate Dr. Dhere and his entire team for doing such a wonderful job! I have so much love & respect for them & their hard work. Jai Hind!"
Dutt joins a long list of celebrities who have received the vaccine. Shilpa Shirodkar became one of the first Bollywood celebrities to receive both shots of the vaccine in the UAE.
She'd posted a picture with the news, captioned, "Vaccinated and safe !! The new normal .. here i come 2021. Thank you UAE."
When India started rolling out the COVID vaccine, celebrities such as Johnny Lever, Saif Ali Khan, Rakesh Roshan, Hema Malini, and Satish Shah took the vaccine shot.
Hema Malini, Johnny Lever, and Shilpa Shirodkar receive the vaccine
After being diagnosed with lung cancer in August 2020, Sanjay Dutt took a break from work and returned to shoot after his treatment for his film Kannada debut with the period action thriller titled KGF: Chapter 2. Written and directed by Prashanth Neel, the movie also stars Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Anant Nag, and Prakash Raj in lead roles. It is scheduled to release on 16 July.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined