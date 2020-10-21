Sanjay Dutt Defeats Cancer, Thanks Fans & Doctors

Dutt also thanked "Dr Sewanti and her team of doctors, nurses and the medical staff at Kokilaben Hospital" for taking good care of him.

In August Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital after complaints of breathlessness where a rapid antigen test for the coronavirus was done. He had tested negative.

Prior to that Dutt announced that he would be taking a break from work. “Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!”, he had tweeted.