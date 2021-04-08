Actor Nagma Tests COVID Positive Days After First Vaccine Dose

Actor-politician Nagma
Actor-politician Nagma informed that she tested positive for COVID-19 and is under home quarantine since the diagnosis. She took to Twitter and said that she was infected despite taking the first dose of the virus.
Urging everyone to not turn complacent even after receiving the virus, she wrote, "Had taken my 1st dose of Vaccine a few days ago tested for Covid-19 yest, my test has come ‘Positive’ so Quarantined myself at home. All Please take care and take al necessary precautions even after taking the 1st dose of Vaccine do not get complacent in anyway manner #staysafe!"
Nagma has worked in Telugu, Tamil, Bhojpuri, and Marathi films among other languages but she marked her debut with Salman Khan's 1990 release Baaghi: A Rebel for Love. She is popular for her later roles in films like Suhaag, Laal Baadshah, and Kadhalan. She starred opposite megastar Rajinikanth in the Tamil film Baasha.
She joined Congress in 2004 and was appointed the All India Mahila Congress' general secretary in 2015.
Other than Nagma, many Bollywood celebrities have taken a dose of the vaccine, including Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Sonu Sood, Hema Malini, and Salman Khan.
