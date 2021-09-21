Actor Payal Ghosh Alleges Suspected Acid Attack in Mumbai

In the video Payal can be heard saying, "I went to buy some medicines. As I was getting inside the car, some people came and tried to attack me. There was a bottle in their hand, which I suspect was acid. They also tried to hit me with a rod. I tried to escape and shouted, which was when the rod fell on my left hand and I got injured. Probably I will go to the police station today to file an FIR".

Payal added, "This kind of incident has never happened to me. This is the first time in Mumbai that I had to face this. I don't know what is was".

Recently, Payal posted a photo of her injured hand on Instagram. “I couldn’t sleep the whole night, out of pain (sic)", she wrote.