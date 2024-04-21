Actor Pankaj Tripathi’s Brother-In-Law Dies in Road Accident, Sister Injured

Pankaj Tripathi wins National Award.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Actor Pankaj Tripathi's sister Sarita Tiwari and her husband Rajesh Tiwari, known as Munna Tiwari, were in a road accident. Tripathi's brother-in-law passed away while Sarita Tiwari sustained serious injuries, as per a report by PTI.
In continuation of the repost, the accident occurred around 4.30 pm at Nirsa Bazar on the Delhi-Kolkata National Highway-2, when the car in which the couple was travelling hit a road divider, a police officer said.
Rakesh Tiwari was declared dead at the Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College Hospital (SNMMCH), Dhanbad, when they were rushed to after the accident, the officer said.
The actor's sister has suffered a leg fracture and is out of danger, SNMMCH Emergency HOD Dr Dinesh Kumar Gindauria said, in the report.
They were reportedly headed to West Bengal from Gopalganj district of Bihar.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)