'After Veer-Zaara, I Kept Getting Shabbo-Like Roles': Divya Dutta

Divya Dutta is known for her versatility as an actor, from the memorable Shabbo in Veer-Zaara to the exceptional Rohini in Dhaakad. The Quint talked to the actor about her career, how she landed the role in Badlapur, her experience with being typecasted and how she tackled it, and more.

Divya Dutta said, "Everyone likes to typecast you in a role you have done well and the film is a hit. I remember when I did Veer-Zaara, I received so much love. After the film, I was flooded with roles and I was very happy but when the scripts came they were all 'Punjabi role', 'vivacious role', 'Shabbo type role'."

Divya also opened up about a piece of advice she got from Amitabh Bachchan while they were shooting for Baghban.

