'Shah Rukh Khan is Truely a Shah, I Must Say': Divya Dutta

One of the stars mentioned in the book is Shah Rukh Khan. Recalling her first interaction with him Divya said, "I had a huge crush on him. I went to him to seek some advice for something, but I barely knew him. Shah Rukh had agreed to meet me, and at that time he was shooting in Delhi's Connaught Place. At that time there were no vanity vans and things like that, so he was sitting in a car. I am not exaggerating, but there were lakhs of people just waiting to catch a glimpse of SRK, and many were even banging the car's doors".

Divya added that when she was getting inside the car, SRK's fans were giving her looks as to why the star had agreed to meet her. "I was very new and didn't have a film to my credit, so there was this immense pressure before the meeting. But Shah Rukh Khan was so courteous and so charming. I would fall back on him for help and guidance, and he would always be there".

Divya said that the most beautiful thing Shah Rukh made her realise is that a film's scene stands out because of every actor present in it, and not just one person.