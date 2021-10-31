'Shah Rukh Khan is Truely a Shah, I Must Say': Divya Dutta

Divya Dutta is ready with her second book, 'The Stars in My Sky'.
Actor Divya Dutta is ready with her second book, 'The Stars in My Sky'. She recounts her interactions with celebrated actors like Irrfan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rakeysh Mehra, and how they played a significant role in her career.
Speaking to The Quint, Divya explained how she chose the names included in the book. "The names came to me instinctively. I knew I had to write about them because my journey in movies wouldn't be complete without them. As far as the title of the book goes, it's very personal. I have my own sky, my dreams and these stars have made my sky much brighter".
One of the stars mentioned in the book is Shah Rukh Khan. Recalling her first interaction with him Divya said, "I had a huge crush on him. I went to him to seek some advice for something, but I barely knew him. Shah Rukh had agreed to meet me, and at that time he was shooting in Delhi's Connaught Place. At that time there were no vanity vans and things like that, so he was sitting in a car. I am not exaggerating, but there were lakhs of people just waiting to catch a glimpse of SRK, and many were even banging the car's doors".
Divya added that when she was getting inside the car, SRK's fans were giving her looks as to why the star had agreed to meet her. "I was very new and didn't have a film to my credit, so there was this immense pressure before the meeting. But Shah Rukh Khan was so courteous and so charming. I would fall back on him for help and guidance, and he would always be there".
Divya said that the most beautiful thing Shah Rukh made her realise is that a film's scene stands out because of every actor present in it, and not just one person.
Divya also spoke about how she felt about the Aryan Khan case. "First of all, I am relieved that the parents met their child. I don't know what the matter exactly is, but I feel that everyone should be treated equally and fairly. We shouldn't make blanket statements without knowing the details. What I would say is that I am really happy for Shah Rukh and Gauri. They have and will always be in our prayers".
