Actor Dies After Reportedly Undergoing 12 Surgeries To Look Like BTS' Jimin

Actor Dies After Reportedly Undergoing 12 Surgeries To Resemble BTS' Jimin
(Photo: Twitter)
In continuation of the report, his publicist, Eric Blake, said that he went into surgery on Saturday night to remove implants from his jaw that he had put in November 2022. However, after the surgery, he developed an infection and had to be intubated and he died a few hours later. He said:
As per the report, he spent $220,000 ( ₹ 1,80,36,810) on 12 cosmetic procedures which include a facelift, a nose job, lip reduction, an eye lift, and other minor surgeries.
Colucci moved from Canada to South Korea in 2019 to pursue a career in the K-pop industry, as per the report.
Blake added that the actor was "insecure about his looks".
