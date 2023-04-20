Moonbin, Member of Boy Band Astro, Dies at Age 25

His agency, Fantagio, as quoted by the news portal, wrote in the statement, “On 19 April , Astro member Moonbin abruptly left us and became a star in the sky."

In continuation of the report, Fantagio urged the media to refrain from speculating about the cause of death “so that his family can mourn its unexpected loss and say goodbye.”

As per the statement, his family is planning a funeral to be attended by close friends, relatives and members of his agency.

Moonbin started his career as a child actor. He appeared as a model in advertisements and on television. His sister, Moon Sua, is a rapper and lead vocalist for a K-pop girl group, Billie.

Moonbin is survived by his parents and his sister.