‘Goodfellas’ Actor Ray Liotta Dies; Martin Scorsese, Lorraine Bracco Condole

Actor Ray Liotta, who starred in Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas, passed away in the Dominican Republic where he was shooting for his film Dangerous Waters, according to a report in Deadline. He was 67. Several other US publications have reported the news of Liotta’s death.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Scorsese said he is 'absolutely shocked and devastated by the sudden, unexpected death of Ray Liotta', "He was so uniquely gifted, so adventurous, so courageous as an actor. Playing Henry Hill in Goodfellas was a tall order, because the character had so many different facets, so many complicated layers, and Ray was in almost every scene of a long, tough shoot."