BJP Leader & Actor Khushbu Sundar's Twitter Account Hacked

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and actor Khushbu Sundar on Tuesday, 20 July, announced that she has not been able to access her Twitter account after it was hacked three days ago.

"I would like to let you know that my Twitter account, @khushsundar, was hacked three days ago. We have been trying to follow up with the Twitter Administration Office regarding this matter. Any activity or tweet done from this account in the last few days was not by me," Sundar stated in an official release.