Indian Comics & Casteist Jokes: Punching Down On the Marginalised

A controversy transpired over the past week where old videos, interviews and tweets of celebrities resurfaced online. Stars faced criticism for their tweets, jokes & use of casteist slurs. The reason behind the uproar was the content - outright casteist and sexist.

The controversy started when comedian Neville Shah was called out for mocking doctors from lower castes. What followed soon was a host of other celebrities being accused on similar grounds. The list of stars criticised for casteist remarks included Yuvraj Singh, Salman Khan, Randeep Hooda, Munmun Dutta, Yuvika Chowdhury, Atul Khatri and many more. The list of celebrities, comedians especially, who have not made casteist remarks would perhaps be shorter than those who have.