'Arrest Abish Mathew' Trends As Old Tweet On Mayawati Resurfaces
A 2012 tweet of Abish Mathew has irked social media users.
On Wednesday, #ArrestAbishMathew started trending on Twitter after an old tweet made by the stand-up comedian about former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati resurfaced.
In the tweet from February 2012 Mathew had written, "Mayavati is so ugly... the only thing can erect are statues #ItsFunnieronStage".
This tweet followed an outrage from social media users. Here are some reactions:
However some people defended Abish Mathew, saying that the tweet is really old, posted at a time when the social media platform was relatively new for everyone.
Abish is yet to comment on this.
