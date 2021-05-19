'Arrest Abish Mathew' Trends As Old Tweet On Mayawati Resurfaces

A 2012 tweet of Abish Mathew has irked social media users.

On Wednesday, #ArrestAbishMathew started trending on Twitter after an old tweet made by the stand-up comedian about former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati resurfaced.

In the tweet from February 2012 Mathew had written, "Mayavati is so ugly... the only thing can erect are statues #ItsFunnieronStage".

However some people defended Abish Mathew, saying that the tweet is really old, posted at a time when the social media platform was relatively new for everyone.

Abish is yet to comment on this.

