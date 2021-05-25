Here's Why Twitter Is Calling to Arrest Yuvika Choudhary
Yuvika Choudhary was recently seen using a casteist slur in one of her vlogs.
Trigger Warning: Casteist Slur
TV star Mumnmun Dutta recently made the headlines for using a casteist slur in one her blogs. Not long after this, actor Yuvika Choudhary has also come under the spotlight for a similar casteist word she used in one of her videos.
In a video that has surfaced on Twitter, Yuvika is seen talking about her appearance during a vlog and says, "Why do I always dress like a bh*ngi when I am shooting vlogs?" The vlog has been uploaded on her YouTube channel.
Here is the clip from the blog:
Her husband Prince Narula is also in the video getting a haircut. Her comment has drawn a lot of backlash on Twitter and #ArrestYuvikaChoudhary has been trending on number 2 on the site.
Here is how users on Twitter reacted to the clip:
Bahujan activists are calling for more awareness about these issues on Twitter. They claim that mere apologies are not enough and hiding behind the "I was not aware" excuse is not valid anymore. Educating oneself about issues related to caste is imperative in uplifting the marginalised in the country.
