There's a Different Approach: The Big Bull Director Kookie Gulati

After the trailer for Abhishek Bachchan's upcoming film The Big Bull dropped, people drew comparisons to Hansal Mehta and Jai Mehta's Scam 1992. Both projects star their lead actors as stockbroker Harshad Mehta infamous for his role in the 1992 Indian securities scam. Addressing the situation, director Hansal Mehta urged people to not make 'unfair comparisons'. "Please don’t make unfair comparisons. There can be multiple tales on the same story. Every story-teller will have his own way and should be seen independent of the other," he tweeted.

Touched by the gesture, The Big Bull director Kookie Gulati said in an interview to PTI that he appreciated Hansal's gesture, "Everyone is entitled to their view and I would respect that. It was extremely gracious of Hansal to say that. It reflects the positivity that is there now in the industry, where someone like him -- his body of work and mine can't be compared -- says 'give them a chance.'"