He's a Good Roomie: Abhishek on COVID Recovery with Father Amitabh

"Initially, my father and I were in the hospital together. A week later my wife and daughter were hospitalised. Thankfully, they only had to be there for about a week then they came out, and my dad and I stayed on for a bit longer because we hadn't tested negative," Abhishek informed.

Abhishek and Amitabh spent almost a month hospitalised. Speaking about the experience, Abhishek said, "Well, he is good company to have, so it was wonderful to wake up and go see my father who last year was 78 years old, a man with severe comorbidities but him being positive and having that fighting spirit to get through this."

"At that point of time my energies were obviously directed towards him and him becoming better because you fear for your parents, it's actually of a sensitive age group," he added.

However, Abhishek did enjoy his stay at the hospital. Adding that Amitabh is a 'good roomie', the actor added, "I mean he is also a great friend of mine, so it was good to shoot the breeze with him and you know when you are a Covid patient although you can interact with other patients, there is nothing else to do, you just have to wait around. So, there was some good banter that went on."