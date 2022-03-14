‘Dasvi’ Teaser: Abhishek Prepares for Class 10 Exams Again; ‘Superb,’ Says Big B

Abhishek Bachchan in the poster for Dasvi.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Abhishek Bachchan shared the teaser for his upcoming film Dasvi on social media. The teaser introduces Bachchan as Ganga Ram Chaudhary, who is seemingly incarcerated and is preparing for Class 10 boards.
Abhishek shared the teaser with the caption, “From one student to another, Dasvi ke exams ke liye dher saari best wishes! #Dasvi streaming from 7th April on @officialjiocinema & @netflix_in.”
The teaser shows Abhishek in a blue kurta with a salt-and-pepper beard. He asks his fellow inmates to not make a lot of noise since he is preparing for exams. Then, in a voiceover, Abhishek says, “Jail se dasvi karna is mhara right to education (Completing class 10 from jail is my right to education).”
Abhishek’s niece Navya Naveli Nanda commented, “Wooohooooo.” His sister Shweta Bachchan-Nanda wrote, “Love it. All the best G.” Abhishek’s father, superstar Amitabh Bachchan found the teaser ‘Supeeeerrrrrbbbb’.
Dasvi is directed by Tushar Jalota and also stars Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. The film is produced by Bake My Cake Films and Dinesh Vijan. The movie will release on Netflix and Jio Cinema from 7 April 2022.