‘Jalsa’ Trailer: Vidya Balan & Shefali Shah Unite to Unravel a Thrilling Mystery

Vidya Balan plays a senior journalist and Shefali Shah plays the victim’s bereaved yet angry mother, Rukhsana. The trailer shows that the duo come together to unravel the case as the police seemingly tries to cover it up.

At the film’s trailer launch, Vidya Balan said that she had earlier rejected the script even though she ‘loved’ it, News18 reported.

“When Suresh (Triveni, director) narrated the script I loved it but I said I can’t do it. I didn’t have the guts. But when the pandemic happened, something changed. It changed all of us in a very deep way. And then one I was just have a chat with Suresh and he told me that he had reworked the script. So I wanted to read it again and be sure about it,” Balan said.

The film also stars Rohini Hattangadi, Surya Kasibhatla, Manav Kaul, Kashish Rizwan, Shafeen Patel, Vidhatri Bandi, Mohammad Iqbal Khan, Ghanshyam Lalsa, Shrikant Mohan Yadav, and Junaid Khan.