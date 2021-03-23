Abhishek Shuts Down Troll Calling Him 'Good for Nothing'

Actor Abhishek Bachchan is famous for his witty replies on Twitter especially while replying to hate comments. In a similar turn of events, Abhishek shut down a troll on Twitter who called him 'good for nothing'. "...the only thing which i am jealous of you is that u've got a very beautiful wife..." he added.

Since this exchange took place under Abhishek's tweet sharing the trailer of The Big Bull, the actor replied, "Ok. Thank you for your opinion. Just curious.. who are you referring to because you’ve tagged a whole load of people? I know Ileana & Niki aren’t married that leaves the rest of us (Ajay, Kookie, Sohum) soooo... P.S- will get back to you about @DisneyplusHSVIP's marital status."