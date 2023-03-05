Abhishek Bachchan on Why He Didn’t Continue Learning Sarod From Amjad Ali Khan.

Abhishek posted a video along with a note expressing the pure joy of watching the performance, he said: " An absolute joy and honour to witness the mastery, brilliance, culture and tradition of @aaksarod sahab along with my brothers @amaanalibangash and @ayaanalibangash but happiest to hear young #Zohaan and #Abeer play and continue the legacy of the family. Two more maestros on the way!!!"



He also spoke about how he used to learn the instrument, "In my childhood, Amaan, Ayaan and I used to learn the Sarod together under our Guru Amjad uncle. I didn’t continue learning as I moved to boarding school, a slight sore point with him still."

"But, to witness Amaan and Ayaan grow to be such wonderful students and children to both their parents and see them make their parents proud is just so wonderful. And now to see Ayaan and Neema’s sons join them and play together is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. 3 generations on stage together! The future of our music, Indian classical music is in safe hands." he added.

