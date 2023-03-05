Abhishek Bachchan on Why He Didn’t Continue Learning Sarod From Amjad Ali Khan.
Abhishek Bachchan took to social media to share why he couldn't continue learning sarod from Amjad Ali Khan on 4 March. The actor expressed regret over not being able to learn the instrument but was also grateful to witness his former teacher's performance on Thursday, 2 March. The event took place at Mumbai's Jamshed Bhabha Theatre and marked the debut performances of the legendary Sarod player's grandsons Zohaan and Abeer.
Abhishek posted a video along with a note expressing the pure joy of watching the performance, he said: " An absolute joy and honour to witness the mastery, brilliance, culture and tradition of @aaksarod sahab along with my brothers @amaanalibangash and @ayaanalibangash but happiest to hear young #Zohaan and #Abeer play and continue the legacy of the family. Two more maestros on the way!!!"
He also spoke about how he used to learn the instrument, "In my childhood, Amaan, Ayaan and I used to learn the Sarod together under our Guru Amjad uncle. I didn’t continue learning as I moved to boarding school, a slight sore point with him still."
"But, to witness Amaan and Ayaan grow to be such wonderful students and children to both their parents and see them make their parents proud is just so wonderful. And now to see Ayaan and Neema’s sons join them and play together is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. 3 generations on stage together! The future of our music, Indian classical music is in safe hands." he added.
Ustaad Amjad Ali Khan had earlier shared photos from the concert on Instagram as well. The photos featured his sons, and grandsons, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai.
On the work front, Abhishek will soon feature in the film Bachchan Singh.
