Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Aishwarya Rai Has the Sweetest Wish for Abhishek Bachchan on His Birthday

Aishwarya Rai Has the Sweetest Wish for Abhishek Bachchan on His Birthday

Aishwarya Rai took to Instagram to wish Abhishek Bachchan on his 47th birthday.
Quint Entertainment
Celebrities
Published:

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai.

|

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai.</p></div>

Abhishek Bachchan celebrated his 47th birthday on 5 February. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to social media to wish her actor-husband on the special occasion. Sharing an unseen picture of Abhishek, she wrote the sweetest caption for him.

"Birthday love… today and forever, Baby," Aishwarya wrote in her post. Here, take a look:

Abhishek and Aishwarya got married in April 2007. The couple completed 15 years of their marriage in 2022. The pair welcomed their first child, daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, in 2011.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

On the work front, Abhishek was last seen in the second season of the crime thriller Breathe: Into The Shadows and Dasvi, co-starring Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. He will be next seen in R Balki's Ghoomer, alongside Saiyami Kher.

Also ReadAjay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh & Others Wish Abhishek Bachchan on His Birthday

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
$ 25
3 months
$ 100
12 months
$ 200
12 months
Check Member Benefits
SCROLL FOR NEXT