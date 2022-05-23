Abhishek Bachchan Mourns Demise of the Man Who Stitched His ‘First Ever Suit’

“If your costumes and suits were made by Kachins and then Gabana then you had arrived as a star. That was his influence and standing. If he personally cut your suit, then he truly loved you. He always said to me that ‘cutting a suit is not just tailoring, it’s an emotion. When you wear my suits, each stitch is made with love and filled with my blessings’,” Abhishek further wrote.

He concluded the caption with, “To me he was the best suit maker in the world! I will wear one of your enumerable suits that you made for me tonight, Akki uncle, and feel blessed! Rest in peace.”

Hair stylist Aalim Hakim commented, “Oh No … Akbar bhai.. Sad news .. May his soul rest is peace …Allah unhe jannat ada farmayeen,” and photographer Dabboo Ratnani wrote, “Rest in peace Akbar Bhai.”