Photos: Aishwarya Rai Leaves for Cannes With Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have left for France with their daughter Aaradhya for the Cannes Film Festival 2022. The family was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday and also posed for pictures. Aishwarya wore a black overcoat with matching trousers. Abhishek could be seen wearing a hoodie and Aaradhya was seen in a pink sweatshirt.

Aishwarya is a regular at the Cannes Film Festival and had made her Cannes debut in 2002 for the premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas.

India is the country of honour at the Marche du Film 2022 (Cannes Film Market) and six Indian films will be screened at the event— R Madhavan's Rocketry- The Nambi Effect, Nikhil Mahajan's Godavari, Shankar Srikumar's Alpha Beta Gamma, Biswajit Bora's Boomba Ride, Achal Mishra's Dhuin, and Jayaraj's Tree Full of Parrots.

This edition of the Cannes Film Festival is scheduled to be held from 17 to 28 May. Before Aishwarya, Hina Khan and Deepika Padukone had left for France. Deepika is also one of the members of the jury which will decide which film leaves with the Palme d'Or this year.

