Aayush Sharma Opens Up on Trolls Body Shaming His Wife Arpita Khan In Old Video

Aayush Sharma Opens Up About His Wife Arpita Khan Being Body Shamed Online
Actor Aayush Sharma spoke about how his wife, Arpita Khan Sharma is made a target on social media in a now-viral video. Arpita is the sister of Salman Khan and Aayush got candid about her being trolled online for her body weight and her skin colour. He spoke about it in an old video which has resurfaced on Reddit.
The actor once gave a TEDx talk and he said, "My wife is constantly trolled for being overweight. She is a constant target, that being a celebrity she shouldn’t be so fat, she should dress a certain way. And she is dark in colour. Every time her picture comes, people are quick to remind that she is dark in colour. Today, beauty is no longer internal, no one wants to know how beautiful you are as a human being, but people want to see you beautiful externally."
He also went on to add, "But I am proud of my wife, because she is comfortable in her own skin. She is proud of who she is and behind closed doors, she tells me, ‘I am not a celebrity, I have done nothing to be a celebrity. I am never going to be in front of the camera, so I am going to be who I am, I am going to live my life the I way I am going to live my life," said Aayush.
Aayush married Arpita Khan in November 2014. They are parents to daughter Ayat and son Ahil Sharma. The actor was last seen in Antim alongside Salman Khan.
