Anshul Garg's 'Pehli Pehli Baarish' Reimagines The First Rain of First Love
When rain brings two individuals closer, the world gets a love story for the ages.
In popular culture, rains signify love and romance. So much so that people tend to spend rainy seasons with their loved ones, creating memories that last a lifetime.
Imagine meeting the love of your life for the first time just as rain drenches the two of you into getting closer. A feeling this pure and profound is often seen in fairy tales. However when it comes to love at first sight, real life seems no less than a dream.
That's what Anshul Garg's latest song 'Pehli Pehli Baarish' does to you. It teleports you to a world where love at first sight happens right as the first showers of rain drench you.
Sung by Yasser Desai & Himani Kapoor, with music by Rajat Nagpal and lyrics by Rana Sotal, this is the ultimate romantic song for the rainy season.
Performed with panache and elegance by Aayush Sharma & Neha Sharma, the song makes it difficult for you to take your eyes off it. If you're in love or have a crush, it's time to add this song to your playlist.
Tony Kakkar and Anshul Garg founded Desi Music Factory, a record label and production company in 2015. They have garnered over 33 million subscribers on YouTube and 500k followers on Instagram.
Listen to Desi Music Factory's music playlist only on their YouTube channel.
