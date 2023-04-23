ADVERTISEMENT

Photos: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif & Other Celebs Attend Arpita Khan's Eid Bash

The star-studded party was hosted by Salman Khan's sister, Arpita Khan, and her husband, Aayush Sharma.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read

Salman Khan's sister, Arpita Khan, and her husband, Aayush Sharma, hosted a star-studded party in Mumbai on the occasion of Eid. Several celebrities from the film industry took part in the celebration. Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, Anil Kapoor, and Sonakshi Sinha, among others, were also spotted arriving at the venue. Here are some pictures.

Topics:  Salman Khan   Anil Kapoor   Katrina Kaif 

