Aamir Khan Responds As Edited Video of Him Warning Against 'Jumlas' Goes Viral

Aamir Khan has warned against a fake video about him that is going viral.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram, X)
In the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, a video allegedly showing Aamir Khan warning against 'jumlas' is going viral. In the 31-second-long video Aamir can be seen saying in Hindi, "If you think India is a poor country, you are wrong. Every citizen of this country is a lakhpati. Everyone should have at least 15 lakhs. You don't have that amount? Be careful of Jumla promises.”
The video ends with an image of the Congress' party symbol with a text saying ‘Vote For Nyay, Vote For Congress.’
With the video going viral Aamir Khan's team released a statement saying it's a fake video and that the actor has never endorsed any political party. The statement further said that Aamir has filed an FIR against this incident with the Mumbai Police.
"We want to clarify that Aamir Khan has never endorsed any political party throughout his 35-year career. He has dedicated his efforts to raising awareness through Election Commission public awareness campaigns for many past elections. We are alarmed by the recent viral video alleging that Aamir Khan is promoting a particular political party. He would like to clarify that this is a fake video and totally untrue. He has reported the matter to various authorities related to this issue, including filing an FIR with the Cyber Crime Cell of the Mumbai Police," the statement read.
