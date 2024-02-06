Aamir Khan Reveals That He’d Do a Romantic Film Only If It’s Age-Appropriate

Aamir said, “Agar romantic kahani hogi toh zarur. Iss age mein romance thora uncommon hota hai. Kahani ke hisaab se agar main character suit karunga toh kyun nahi karna chahunga? (If there's a romantic story, sure. Romance is a little uncommon at my age. If I suit the character as per the story, then why not?)"

"Har genre karna chahunga. Par age-wise, thora suitable hona chahiye. Suddenly, main 18 ho gaya ho woh nahi karna chahunga. (I would like to explore every genre of film. But it's important that the characters be age-suitable. If there's a role that suddenly requires me to look 18, I don't want that)," Aamir added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir seems to be on a break from acting after the box office failure of his last film, Laal Singh Chaddha (2022). The film, also starring Kareena Kapoor, was a remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump.

However, Aamir has recently produced the film Laapataa Ladies, which is helmed by his ex-wife, Kiran Rao. The comedy drama will hit the big screens on 1 March.