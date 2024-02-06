Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Aamir Khan Reveals That He’d Do a Romantic Film Only If It’s Age-Appropriate

Aamir Khan Reveals That He’d Do a Romantic Film Only If It’s Age-Appropriate

Aamir Khan was last seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' alongside Kareena Kapoor.
Quint Entertainment
Celebrities
Published:

Aamir Khan says he's open to doing romantic films again.

|

(Photo Courtesy: X)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Aamir Khan says he's open to doing romantic films again.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, who was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, recently shared that he is open to doing romantic films again. During a News 18 conference, the actor said that he would like to try out every genre if the roles are "age-appropriate."

Aamir said, “Agar romantic kahani hogi toh zarur. Iss age mein romance thora uncommon hota hai. Kahani ke hisaab se agar main character suit karunga toh kyun nahi karna chahunga? (If there's a romantic story, sure. Romance is a little uncommon at my age. If I suit the character as per the story, then why not?)"

"Har genre karna chahunga. Par age-wise, thora suitable hona chahiye. Suddenly, main 18 ho gaya ho woh nahi karna chahunga. (I would like to explore every genre of film. But it's important that the characters be age-suitable. If there's a role that suddenly requires me to look 18, I don't want that)," Aamir added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir seems to be on a break from acting after the box office failure of his last film, Laal Singh Chaddha (2022). The film, also starring Kareena Kapoor, was a remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump.

However, Aamir has recently produced the film Laapataa Ladies, which is helmed by his ex-wife, Kiran Rao. The comedy drama will hit the big screens on 1 March.

Also Read'Laapataa Ladies' Trailer: Kiran Rao's Next Is a Chaotic Tale of Two Lost Brides

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT