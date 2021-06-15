Aamir Khan On Why He Never Wanted to Become a Producer

Aamir Khan opens up on why he never wanted to become a producer.

"I come from a film family, so I have seen my uncle and father make movies. My father was a very enthusiastic and good producer, but he didn't know how to do business and so never ended up making money. He was in big debt and I saw him go through a lot of financial crises. He was almost bankrupt".

Aamir adds that there was a time when people would only call to ask for money. "I remember people only calling to ask for money. My mother told me that she woke up one night and saw my dad searching for something. When she asked what he was doing in the middle of the night, her husband said he was looking for his graduation certificate because he was about to go bankrupt. 'I need to look for a job, I have to earn money so that's why I am looking for my graduation certificate', Aamir's father said. A man in his 40s telling his wife he was looking for my graduation certificate. This was our situation".



The actor continues that Lagaan made him change his resolve.