Aamir Khan & Kiran Rao Spend Anniversary at Gir National Park

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao are spending their wedding anniversary at the Gir National Park in Gujarat.

Before starting the safari, Aamir Khan met fans who had gathered to see him. He also spoke to the media. "It's Kiranji and my wedding anniversary on 28 December. To celebrate the occasion we decided to pay a visit to Gir National Park since we had heard so much about it. Gir is such a beautiful place. We were fortunate enough to see a number of lions. I would urge people to come and visit Gir and enjoy this experience", Khan told the media.