Aamir Khan Goes to a Theatre to Watch 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari'

Cinema halls across the country have re-opened after being shut for months owing to the coronavirus lockdown. The first fresh film to see a theatrical release is Diljit Dosanjh and Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari.

Aamir Khan became one of the first celebrities to go to the theatre to watch the movie. The actor took to Twitter to share that he was looking forward to watching a movie on the big screen after so long. "On my way to see Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari in a Cinema Hall. Really looking forward to the big screen experience, after so long !", Aamir tweeted.