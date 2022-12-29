‘A Sick Movie’: 'Game of Thrones' Star Nathalie Emmanuel Praises 'RRR'

SS Rajamouli’s RRR received praise from Game Of Thrones actor Nathalie Emmanuel.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
SS Rajamouli’s RRR received praise from Game of Thrones actor Nathalie Emmanuel. The actor raved about Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer film. Nathalie, who played Missandei in Game of Thrones called RRR a "sick movie." The actor also mentioned that she loved Alia’s portrayal of Seetha and the song 'Naatu Naatu.'
However, fans were confused as to what she meant by "sick" so she went on to clarify, "Sick as in GREAT, btw." She also wrote, "RRR is a sick movie, and no one can tell me otherwise."
In another tweet, Natalie spoke about Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the song 'Naatu Naatu.' She wrote, "Also the dance off... other than the dance itself being absolute FIRE… the translation was "dance as tangy as a piece of raw mango" to the Englishman."
In another tweet, she wrote, "Shout out to ally Jenny."
RRR was shortlisted for its song ‘Naatu Naatu’ for the Oscars. has also been nominated in two categories for the 2023 Golden Globes and bagged five nominations for the Critics Choice Awards.
Here are some other tweets by Nathalie:
Set in the pre-independence era, RRR follows the story of two real-life Indian revolutionary heroes — Alluri Sitaram Raju and Komaram Bheem, who lived in the 1920s. The film made its worldwide theatrical premiere on 24 March 2022.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)