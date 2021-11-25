Watch: A Day in The Life of an Entertainment Journalist

If you’ve ever wondered what a day in the life of an entertainment journalist looks like, here’s an insider’s view. The day starts with trying to get on a local train, just like almost everyone else in Mumbai. But from then on, every day is different.

For this vlog, the main focus is a private meet-and-greet, where I watched the Atrangi Re trailer before it released. I also got a chance to chat with director Aanand L Rai and actor Sara Ali Khan, who plays Rinku in the film.

Watch the video for a small glimpse into what I do as an entertainment journalist.