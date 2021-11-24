Atrangi Re: Aanand L Rai on The Age Gap Between Sara, Akshay & Dhanush

Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush & Akshay Kumar in Atrangi Re poster.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
The trailer of Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan-starrer Atrangi Re dropped on Wednesday, 24 November. Ever since the film's cast was announced, it has been facing a backlash because of the age difference between the leads.
Now, the film's director Aanand L Rai has addressed the casting controversy in a new interview. Rai has emphasised that the audience needs to be patient.
The trailer follows Vishnu aka Dhanush and Rinku (Sara), who have been forced to marry each other. The two plan to dissolve the marriage soon after. Enter Akshay Kumar, and confusion begins when Vishnu starts falling for Sara but she can't decide between the two men.
Atrangi Re releases on 24 December on Disney+Hotstar.
