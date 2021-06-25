Needed to Be Loved: SRK Completes 29 Years in B'Wood, Thanks Fans

Actor Shah Rukh Khan completed 29 years in Bollywood
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/ @iamsrk)
Shah Rukh Khan completed 29 years in the film industry and took to social media to thank his fans for their love and support. His debut film Deewana released in 1992. Before making his film debut, he starred in television shows Circus and Fauji.
He tweeted, “Been working. Just saw the ’overwhelmed ness’ of the love of nearly 30 yrs u r showering on me here. Realised it’s more than half my life in the service of hoping to entertain u all. Will take out time tomorrow & share some love back personally. Thx needed to feel loved…."
He also hosted an #AskSRK session where he answered a fan's question about completing close to three decades in Bollywood. "It's the best 30 years of my life and still counting," he wrote.
Bollywood's King Khan went on to star in several blockbusters including Baazigar, Darr, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Dilawale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Main Hoon Na, and Chake De! India.
His last release was the 2018 film Zero directed by Aanand L Rai. The film stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.
