Here's SRK's Reply to Twitter User Asking 'Aap Bhi Berozgaar?'

Shah Rukh Khan completed 29 years in the industry today (25 June) and took to social media to share a note thanking his fans for all their support all these years. Soon after he hosted another #AskSRK session wherein he answered questions about his upcoming projects and some life advice.

Shah Rukh's fans have been eagerly waiting for his next film. He was even asked about his next project in the last #AskSRK session but he hadn’t divulged details.

Possibly referring to his hiatus, a fan wrote, "Aap bhi berozgaar ho gaye kya sir.. Hamari trah (Have you also become unemployed...like us?)" In pure SRK style, he replied, "Jo kuch nahi karte....woh..."

If you're a fan, you probably recognise the reference to the line: Jo kuch nahi karte, woh kamaal karte hai.