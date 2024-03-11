Zee Cine Awards 2024 Winners List: SRK Wins Best Actor For 'Jawan' and 'Pathaan'

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Jawan.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
The winners for the Zee Cine Awards 2024 were announced on Sunday, 10 March. Shah Rukh Khan, who returned to the big screen after a four-year hiatus, won the 'Best Actor' award for his performances in Jawan and Pathaan. Meanwhile, director Atlee's Jawan took home some of the biggest awards of the night, including 'Best Film,' 'Best Story,' and 'Best Music.'
Here's the complete list of winners:
Best Actor (Popular): Shah Rukh Khan for Jawan and Pathaan
Best Actor (Viewer's Choice): Sunny Deol for Gadar 2
Best Actress (Popular): Rani Mukerji for Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway
Best Actress (Viewer's Choice): Kiara Advani for Satyaprem Ki Katha
Performer of the Year (Male): Kartik Aaryan for Satyaprem Ki Katha
Performer of the Year (Female): Ananya Pandey for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan
Best Film: Jawan
Best Music: Jawan
Best VFX: Red Chillies Entertainment for Jawan
Best Action: Spiro Razatos, Anal Arasu, Craig Macrae and team for Jawan
Best Background Music: Anirudh for Jawan
Best Music Director: Anirudh for Jawan
Best Dialogue: Sumit Arora for Jawan
Best Playback Singer (Male): Arijit Singh 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' – Pathaan
Best Playback Singer (Female): Shilpa Rao 'Besharam Rang' – Pathaan
Best Lyrics: Kumaar 'Chaleya' – Jawan
Best Choreography: Bosco Martis for 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' – Pathaan
Best Costume Design: Manish Malhotra for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Best Story: Atlee for Jawan
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)