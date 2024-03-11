Zee Cine Awards 2024 Winners List: SRK Wins Best Actor For 'Jawan' and 'Pathaan'

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Bollywood Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Zee Cine Awards 2024 Winners List: SRK Wins Best Actor For 'Jawan' and 'Pathaan'

Meanwhile, 'Jawan' took home the biggest awards of the night, including 'Best Film,' 'Best Story,' and 'Best Music.'
Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Jawan.

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

The winners for the Zee Cine Awards 2024 were announced on Sunday, 10 March. Shah Rukh Khan, who returned to the big screen after a four-year hiatus, won the 'Best Actor' award for his performances in Jawan and Pathaan. Meanwhile, director Atlee's Jawan took home some of the biggest awards of the night, including 'Best Film,' 'Best Story,' and 'Best Music.'

Here's the complete list of winners:

Best Actor (Popular): Shah Rukh Khan for Jawan and Pathaan

Best Actor (Viewer's Choice): Sunny Deol for Gadar 2

Best Actress (Popular): Rani Mukerji for Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway

Best Actress (Viewer's Choice): Kiara Advani for Satyaprem Ki Katha

Performer of the Year (Male): Kartik Aaryan for Satyaprem Ki Katha

Performer of the Year (Female): Ananya Pandey for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Best Film: Jawan

Best Music: Jawan

Best VFX: Red Chillies Entertainment for Jawan

Best Action: Spiro Razatos, Anal Arasu, Craig Macrae and team for Jawan

Best Background Music: Anirudh for Jawan

Best Music Director: Anirudh for Jawan

Best Dialogue: Sumit Arora for Jawan

Best Playback Singer (Male): Arijit Singh 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' – Pathaan

Best Playback Singer (Female): Shilpa Rao 'Besharam Rang' – Pathaan

Best Lyrics: Kumaar 'Chaleya' – Jawan

Best Choreography: Bosco Martis for 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' – Pathaan

Best Costume Design: Manish Malhotra for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Best Story: Atlee for Jawan

