Zee Cine Awards 2024 Winners List: SRK Wins Best Actor For 'Jawan' and 'Pathaan'

The winners for the Zee Cine Awards 2024 were announced on Sunday, 10 March. Shah Rukh Khan, who returned to the big screen after a four-year hiatus, won the 'Best Actor' award for his performances in Jawan and Pathaan. Meanwhile, director Atlee's Jawan took home some of the biggest awards of the night, including 'Best Film,' 'Best Story,' and 'Best Music.'

Here's the complete list of winners: