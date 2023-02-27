Zee Cine Awards 2023 Winners List: Kartik Aaryan & Alia Bhatt Win Best Actor

Kartik Aaryan and Alia Bhatt win the awards for Best Actor.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
The Zee Cine Awards were held in Mumbai on Sunday, 26 February with many big celebrities in attendance. Actors Kartik Aaryan and Alia Bhatt won the best acting honours at the awards show. While Kartik won Best Actor for his performance in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Alia bagged the trophy for Best Actress for Gangubai Kathiawadi.
As per reports, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra Part One: Shiva also won big at the awards night.
While the official list of winners isn't yet out, many actors have already revealed the titles they won at the Zee Cine Awards this year. Here, take a look:
Best Actor Male: Kartik Aaryan (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2)
Best Actor Female : Alia Bhatt (Gangubai Kathiawadi)
Best Film: The Kashmir Files
Viewers' Choice Best Actress: Alia Bhatt (Darlings)
Viewers' Choice Best Actor: Anupam Kher (The Kashmir Files)
Performer Of The Year Male: Varun Dhawan (JugJugg Jeeyo and Bhediya)
Performer Of The Year Female: Kiara Advani (Jugjugg Jeeyo and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2)
Best Debut: Rashmika Mandanna (Goodbye)
Best Supporting Actor Male: Anil Kapoor (Jugjugg Jeeyo)
As per reports, the Zee Cine Awards 2023 were hosted by actor-brothers Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurrana.
