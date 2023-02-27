Zee Cine Awards 2023 Winners List: Kartik Aaryan & Alia Bhatt Win Best Actor

The Zee Cine Awards were held in Mumbai on Sunday, 26 February with many big celebrities in attendance. Actors Kartik Aaryan and Alia Bhatt won the best acting honours at the awards show. While Kartik won Best Actor for his performance in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Alia bagged the trophy for Best Actress for Gangubai Kathiawadi.

As per reports, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra Part One: Shiva also won big at the awards night.