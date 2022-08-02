Why 'Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha' Started Trending & How Aamir, Kareena Responded

As per reports, the boycott hashtag began trending after a section of the Internet dug out bits from Aamir's 2015 interview, where he had spoken about the "growing intolerance" in the country. During an event Aamir had said, "As an individual, as part of this country as a citizen, we read in the papers what is happening, we see it on the news and certainly, I have been alarmed. I can’t deny. I have been alarmed by a number of incidents".

He added, "When I chat with Kiran at home, she says ‘Should we move out of India?’ That’s a disastrous and big statement for Kiran to make. She fears for her child. She fears about what the atmosphere around us will be. She feels scared to open the newspapers every day".

Later, Aamir had clarified that his remarks were taken out of context and his intention wasn't to harm anyone. "I was hurt and along with me many people have been hurt because of this misunderstanding. I give this credit to the media because you all have twisted my words. I request you all that please don't do this," Aamir said.

“Let me tell you that I never said that. I was born in India and I will die in India. I never thought about leaving the country. Neither Kiran nor will I think about it. In fact when I stay away from the country for two weeks I get homesick".