Aamir Khan Meets Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan in Turkey

Aamir Khan recently flew to Turkey to shoot the remaining portions of his next, Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor was also received by Turkish first lady Emine Erdogan at her presidential residence in Istanbul on 15 August.

After meeting the actor, Emine Erdogan shared some photos from the meeting and tweeted, “I had the great pleasure of meeting @aamir_khan, the world-renowned Indian actor, filmmaker, and director, in Istanbul. I was happy to learn that Aamir decided to wrap up the shooting of his latest movie ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in different parts of Turkey. I look forward to it!”