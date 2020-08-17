Aamir Khan Meets Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan in Turkey
The actor is completing the shoot of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in Turkey.
Aamir Khan recently flew to Turkey to shoot the remaining portions of his next, Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor was also received by Turkish first lady Emine Erdogan at her presidential residence in Istanbul on 15 August.
After meeting the actor, Emine Erdogan shared some photos from the meeting and tweeted, “I had the great pleasure of meeting @aamir_khan, the world-renowned Indian actor, filmmaker, and director, in Istanbul. I was happy to learn that Aamir decided to wrap up the shooting of his latest movie ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in different parts of Turkey. I look forward to it!”
Aamir is expected to complete the film's shoot in Istanbul and other provinces of Turkey. Earlier, he had visited the Adana province where fans shared pictures of meeting him.
The release of the film was recently delayed by a year. The film, which was originally slated to hit the theatres on Christmas this year, will now release in December next year.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.