‘Junaid Influenced Me, Not Tom Hanks’: Aamir Khan on Laal Singh Chaddha Role

Aamir Khan conveyed how he was comfortable with comparisons and how they were a part of adaptations such as these "There will always be comparisons. I hope people like the film."

Khan also addressed how his character Laal Singh was compared to a previous character he played in Rajkumar Hirani's PK. "There is a similarity in both my films because the characters are innocent. But Laal is different. We have managed to make the film we want to. Let’s see what the audience says.

He admitted that adapting a film like Forrest Gump comes with its own challenges, which is why he was reluctant to even hear the script for 2 years. "A film lie Forrest Gump that is a cult classic is difficult to adapt. That is why I didn’t listen to the script for 2 years. It like saying 'let’s remake Mughal-E-Azam'. But when I heard the script, I was blown."

He also added that he was conscious of not imitating Tom Hanks and kept referring to scenes in the original film for reference.